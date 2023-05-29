In pics: diving activity in waters of Fenjiezhou Island, S China
This photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows a coral species in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
This photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows a coral species in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Divers transplant corals in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A tourist enjoy scuba diving in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows a clownfish in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A diver is pictured in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows a sea slug in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Divers transplant corals in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
This photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows orange cup corals in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows a clownfish in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Divers transplant corals in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
