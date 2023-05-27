Researchers launch scientific expedition to investigate water resources on Kunlun Mountains, NW China

Xinhua) 10:16, May 27, 2023

A researcher tests the river velocity in the Kumkol Basin in the east of the Kunlun Mountains, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2023. Recently, researchers from the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography under the Chinese Academy of Sciences have launched a scientific expedition to investigate water resources on the northern slope of the Kunlun Mountains. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A researcher takes photos of a spring in the Kumkol Basin in the east of the Kunlun Mountains, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows researchers heading for Ayakum Lake at the eastern foot of the Kunlun Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Researchers pose for a group photo at Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Researchers test the water quality in the Kumkol Basin in the east of the Kunlun Mountains, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows researchers working in the Kumkol Basin in the east of the Kunlun Mountains, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on May 22, 2023 shows researchers working in the Kumkol Basin in the east of the Kunlun Mountains, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Researchers test the river velocity and discharge in the Kumkol Basin in the east of the Kunlun Mountains, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Researchers test the river velocity and discharge in the Kumkol Basin in the east of the Kunlun Mountains, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A researcher collects water samples in the Kumkol Basin in the east of the Kunlun Mountains, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Researchers check statistics on water resources in the Kumkol Basin in the east of the Kunlun Mountains, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Researchers conduct research work in the Kumkol Basin in the east of the Kunlun Mountains, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Researchers collect water samples in the Kumkol Basin in the east of the Kunlun Mountains, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

