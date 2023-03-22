Seawater desalination industry develops in Qingdao, E China

Xinhua) 13:43, March 22, 2023

Technicians check equipment at a seawater desalination plant in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

In recent years, Qingdao has vigorously developed the seawater desalination industry. Through the establishment of large-scale seawater desalination bases and connecting desalinated water to the municipal pipeline network, the city's water resources have been effectively supplemented. At present, Qingdao's seawater desalination projects have the capacity to produce over 300,000 cubic meters of freshwater per day, and nearly one-tenth of the water used by residents in the main urban areas comes from desalinated seawater.

A technician tests the quality of desalinated seawater at a seawater desalination plant in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows an interior view of a seawater desalination plant in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This aerial photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows a view of a seawater desalination plant in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Employees work at a seawater desalination plant in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This aerial photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows the water source area of a seawater desalination plant in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Employees work at a seawater desalination plant in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

