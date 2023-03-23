China endeavors to promote industrial water treatment technology

Xinhua) 11:15, March 23, 2023

A researcher tests on industrial wastewater sample at the National Research Center of Industrial Water Treatment Engineering and Technology in north China's Tianjin, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

The National Research Center of Industrial Water Treatment Engineering and Technology at China National Offshore Oil Corporation Tianjin Chemical Research and Design Institute Co., Ltd. in Tianjin endeavors to promote scientific research and tackle key problems in industrial water treatment technology.

Since 1993, the United Nations has declared March 22 of every year as World Water Day. The re-utilization of industrial water is an important issue in our modern life.

Researchers attend a discussion meeting at the National Research Center of Industrial Water Treatment Engineering and Technology in north China's Tianjin, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A researcher displays industrial wastewater and processed recycled water at the National Research Center of Industrial Water Treatment Engineering and Technology in north China's Tianjin, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A researcher puts a test sample into an incubator shaker at the National Research Center of Industrial Water Treatment Engineering and Technology in north China's Tianjin, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)