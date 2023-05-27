Home>>
U.S. reports over 150 pediatric flu deaths this season
(Xinhua) 09:57, May 27, 2023
LOS ANGELES, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of 154 pediatric flu deaths have been reported in the United States so far this season, according to the latest data published Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
There have been at least 27 million flu illnesses, 300,000 hospitalizations, and 19,000 deaths from flu so far this season, according to the CDC.
Over 900 people were hospitalized with flu in the latest week ending May 20, CDC data showed.
Seasonal influenza activity remains low nationally.
The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.
