George Floyd's murder still haunts Black Americans, fuels distrust of police: Anadolu report
ANKARA, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Three years after George Floyd was killed by four police officers in the U.S. state of Minnesota, the case still haunts Black Americans and fuels their skepticism and distrust of police, Türkiye's semi-official Anadolu Agency reported on Thursday.
The murder of Floyd on May 25, 2020 "showed the world how (American) police treat Black people differently than white people," Anadolu quoted Alicia Jennings, a 39-year-old living in Houston, as saying.
"There is this long history of police brutality towards Black people," Derek Handley, an assistant professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, told Anadolu.
While Floyd's killing caught the attention of the younger generation, police violence against Black people in America is nothing new, Handley added.
Handley believed that societal stereotyping would not change anytime soon and the U.S. criminal justice system as a whole needed to be overhauled to prevent incidents like Floyd's murder from happening again.
