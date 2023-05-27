Home>>
People mourn on 3rd anniversary of George Floyd's death in U.S.
(Xinhua) 09:49, May 27, 2023
People gather to mourn on the third anniversary of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the United States, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Billy Briggs/Xinhua)
Flowers are seen beside George Floyd's tombstone to mark the third anniversary of his death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the United States, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Billy Briggs/Xinhua)
