Fossilized dinosaur footprints found in north China

Xinhua) 15:50, May 26, 2023

HOHHOT, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of 53 fossilized dinosaur footprints dating back to about 120 million years ago were discovered in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to local authorities.

The footprints, with the biggest measuring 43 centimeters long, were found in the Otog Dinosaur Trace National Nature Reserve in the city of Ordos.

According to local researcher Zhang Lifu, the location used to be a wetland and lakes with luxuriant plants in the Cretaceous period, when dinosaurs lived there. The 53 newly discovered footprints were left by carnivorous dinosaurs, he said.

The Otog Dinosaur Trace National Nature Reserve, covering 46,410 hectares, is the only national nature reserve in China featuring dinosaur traces. Nearly 10,000 traces of more than 10 types left by dinosaurs were discovered there, along with fossils of paleovertebrates, fish, turtles, crocodiles, invertebrates, etc.

Dang Zhanping, an official with the western Ordos national nature reserve management authority, said that they are doing protection work for the fossils.

