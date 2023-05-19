Fossilized dinosaur egg found in east China's Fujian

Xinhua) 15:26, May 19, 2023

FUZHOU, May 19 (Xinhua) -- East China's Fujian Province has unearthed a nest of fossilized eggs and some eggshell fragments. The eggs belonged to the notorious egg thief dinosaur species, Oviraptorosaur, in the Late Cretaceous.

Discovered in Huangzhu Village, Shanghang County, Longyan City, the dinosaur eggs are thought to either be in the incubation stage or have already hatched. Some eggshells cracked from hatching, leaving fragments, according to Wang Qiang, associate researcher from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

At least six egg fossils have been preserved. This new discovery can help provide valuable materials for the study of palaeoclimatology, palaeogeography, palaeoecology in Fujian and southern China, said Fujian Institute of Geological Survey.

About three years ago, the county uncovered some well-preserved dinosaur footprints. This is the first time for the county to discover dinosaur egg fossils.

