Nighttime economy activates Yuncheng, N China's Shanxi Province in early summer
People enjoy the weekend at a camping site in Dongguo township, Yanhu district, Yuncheng city, north China's Shanxi Province, May 13, 2023. (Photo/Yan Xin)
The nighttime economy has activated Yanhu district of Yuncheng city, north China's Shanxi Province in early summer. For local citizens who want to get closer to nature and enjoy their holiday time in nature, camping has become a popular choice.
In recent years, Yuncheng city has improved its local infrastructure and encouraged nighttime consumption activities such as dining, traveling and cultural and recreational activities, to try to fully unleash the potential of nighttime consumption, promote economic development and enhance the vitality of the city.
