China issues guideline to promote new energy vehicles in rural areas

Xinhua) 16:35, May 17, 2023

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China has released a guideline to support people living in rural areas to purchase and use new energy vehicles (NEVs), with a focus on boosting the construction of charging infrastructures.

The guideline was jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the National Energy Administration.

Noting that the country's vast expanse of rural areas currently fall short in terms of charging infrastructure, the guideline said the country will accelerate its pace to ensure the full coverage of charging stations at the county level and the full coverage of charging points at the township level.

China will also encourage localities where conditions permit to use NEVs in public transport, logistics and delivery and other sectors, and offer consumption coupons to rural residents who intend to purchase NEVs in the county areas of their registered permanent residence, it noted.

China's charging infrastructure network has the largest number of charging facilities and the widest coverage in the world, as well as the capability to serve all types of NEVs, Meng Wei, an NDRC spokesperson told a press conference on Wednesday. The total number of charging points in China has reached 5.21 million, Meng added.

China's NEV development has been on a fast track. The output and sales of NEVs were 2.29 million and 2.22 million in the first four months of this year, respectively, both surging 42.8 percent year on year, according to Meng, citing data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)