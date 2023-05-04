SAIC Motor starts construction of new energy industrial park in Thailand

Xinhua) 10:27, May 04, 2023

SHANGHAI, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese car manufacturer SAIC Motor announced Tuesday that it has started construction of a new energy industrial park in Thailand, which is expected to focus on localized production of key auto parts for the company's new energy vehicles (NEVs).

The Phase I construction of the park is estimated to be completed this year, while complete construction of the park will be finished in 2025, said the carmaker.

The new energy park, located in Chon Buri province, will cover 120,000 square meters and boast standard workshops, a container yard, a logistics warehouse as well as complete facilities including drainage systems and a parking lot. Several upstream NEV core and key component enterprises have expressed their intention to settle in the industrial park in the future.

As early as 2013, SAIC teamed up with Charoen Pokphand Group to found SAIC Motor-CP, a joint venture, in its bid to develop the vast market in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.

SAIC's MG brand, which entered the Thai market in 2013, has become one of the most popular brands among Thai customers. As of April, MG brand's total sales in Thailand notched up more than 173,000 vehicles. Last year alone, SAIC Motor-CP manufactured and sold about 32,000 whole vehicles, making it one of SAIC's major overseas production and sales bases.

In 2022, SAIC saw its sales in overseas markets reach over 1 million vehicles, ranking top among Chinese carmakers for the seventh consecutive year and marking the company becoming the first domestic automaker to achieve this milestone.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)