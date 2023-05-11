Home>>
China's NEV sales surge 110 pct in April
(Xinhua) 16:14, May 11, 2023
BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sales expanded 110 percent year on year to 636,000 units in April, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Thursday.
NEV sales in the first four months totaled about 2.22 million units, increasing by 42.8 percent from a year ago.
The output of NEVs in the country reached 640,000 units last month, up 110 percent year on year, the data revealed.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.