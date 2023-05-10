China's NEV sales surge 85.6 pct in April

Xinhua) 08:12, May 10, 2023

Visitors examining an NEV platform of Cadillac at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Retail sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China jumped 85.6 percent year on year in April, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed Tuesday.

A total of 527,000 NEVs were sold in China last month, down 3.6 percent from March, according to the CPCA.

NEV sales of major domestic brands accounted for 70.5 percent of the total NEV sales in the country, the data revealed.

China exported 91,000 new energy passenger vehicles last month, jumping 1,028.5 percent year on year and up 29.4 percent from March.

In the first four months of the year, retail sales of NEVs in China rose 36 percent year on year to top 1.84 million units, the CPCA said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)