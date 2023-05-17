Home>>
China's central bank to issue 25 bln yuan of bills in Hong Kong
(Xinhua) 16:19, May 17, 2023
BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank plans to issue 25 billion yuan (about 3.58 billion U.S. dollars) worth of bills in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on May 23.
Of the total, central bank bills worth 10 billion yuan will mature in three months, and the other 15 billion yuan will mature in one year, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.
The move aims to enrich yuan-investment products with high credit ratings in Hong Kong and improve the yield curve of yuan in the region, the central bank said.
Since November 2018, the bank has gradually established a mechanism to enable the regular issuance of renminbi central bank bills in Hong Kong.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong's talent list coverage expanded to 51 professions
- 2nd Int'l Healthcare Week held to showcase HK's strengths in healthcare innovation, investment
- Swap Connect between Hong Kong, mainland officially launched
- Northbound trading of Swap Connect launched between Hong Kong, mainland
- HKSAR, Chongqing to deepen cooperation for high-quality development
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.