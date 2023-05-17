China-Central Asia cooperation targets no third party: official

XI'AN, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The China-Central Asia cooperation does not target any third party, nor does it intend to compete with other mechanisms, an official with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

China is willing to support all measures that are conducive to the stability, development and common prosperity of the region, Yu Jun, deputy director-general of the Department of European-Central Asian Affairs, said at a news briefing in Xi'an ahead of the China-Central Asia Summit.

China stands ready to work with Central Asian countries to continue strengthening the China-Central Asia mechanism, Yu added.

The China-Central Asia Summit will be held in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on May 18 and 19.

