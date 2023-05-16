Interview: Xi'an summit to open new chapter for China-Central Asia cooperation, says Kyrgyz expert

Xinhua) 11:08, May 16, 2023

BISHKEK, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming China-Central Asia Summit will provide a new platform and open a new chapter for the cooperation among the six participating countries, a renowned Kyrgyz expert has said.

Central Asia is not only geographically adjacent to China, but also very closely connected with China, especially in the fields of economy, trade, finance and credit, said Kubanychbek Taabaldiev, a Kyrgyz political scientist and professor of international relations at Ala-Too International University, in a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua.

"Central Asia is located along the ancient Silk Road, and all countries in the region have participated in the Belt and Road Initiative in different ways," he said. "All countries in the Central Asian region are implementing bilateral projects with China, which benefits all parties."

For example, preparations for the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway have begun, which testified to the common aspiration of China and Central Asia to improve transportation, energy and other infrastructure along the Silk Road, he said.

Another important reason for the close ties between countries in the region and China is China's success, not only in the economic field or the introduction of new digital technologies, but also in poverty eradication and the improvement of civil society conditions.

"Uzbekistan, for example, is very interested in learning from China's experience in poverty reduction. Over the past 40 years, China has lifted more than 700 million people out of poverty."

The huge Chinese market is becoming increasingly attractive for manufacturers of all kinds of goods, he noted, the export of Central Asia's green agricultural products to China is gradually increasing.

Uzbekistan has become a leading exporter of cherries to China, and Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are gradually increasing food exports, including meat, honey and dried fruit, to China as well. Trade between Kazakhstan and China is also booming, the expert said.

"I firmly believe that after the Xi'an summit, the relations and interconnections between China and the five Central Asian countries will be strengthened and reach a higher level," said Taabaldiev.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)