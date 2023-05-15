Interview: China-Central Asia Summit to boost cooperation, people-to-people ties, says Kazakh expert

Xinhua) 14:40, May 15, 2023

ASTANA, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming China-Central Asia Summit will help foster cooperation between Central Asian countries and China, boost people-to-people bonds, and further promote their good-neighborly relations, a Kazakh expert has said.

The summit, scheduled for May 18-19 in the Chinese city of Xi'an, will bring together the leaders of the five Central Asian countries and China.

This major event will play a significant role in advancing China-Central Asia relations, Adil Kaukenov, chief expert at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, told Xinhua in an exclusive interview.

In recent years, China and Central Asian countries have made substantial progress in Belt and Road cooperation. Kaukenov voiced confidence that this summit will offer opportunities to further discuss high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, so as to further promote trade and economic ties between all sides.

On the current Kazakhstan and China relations, Kaukenov highlighted the important role of cooperation in education.

Chinese universities and colleges, he said, offer high-quality programs, a wide range of disciplines, an international environment, and a safe and comfortable atmosphere, so that China has become an increasingly attractive country for international students.

Kazakhstan and China have strengthened their education cooperation in recent years with over 10,000 Kazakh students currently studying in China, Kaukenov said. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Belt and Road Initiative have become good platforms for education cooperation.

Kaukenov highlighted that Xi'an, the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, has become one of the main study destinations for Kazakh students in China.

Now the city has become a major center for cooperation between Central Asian countries and China in a wide range of fields such as science, business and education, he added.

Describing China as an increasingly popular destination for Kazakh citizens, Kaukenov said that many people from Kazakhstan are excited about developing business ties with China, as well as cooperation in other fields.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)