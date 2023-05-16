Infographic: China-Central Asia ties at a glance

Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:31, May 16, 2023

President Xi Jinping will chair the China-Central Asia Summit on May 18 and 19 in Xi'an, Shaanxi province. Take a look at this infographic for a quick overview of China-Central Asia ties.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)