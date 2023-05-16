Home>>
Infographic: China-Central Asia ties at a glance
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:31, May 16, 2023
President Xi Jinping will chair the China-Central Asia Summit on May 18 and 19 in Xi'an, Shaanxi province. Take a look at this infographic for a quick overview of China-Central Asia ties.
