A glimpse of media center of China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an

Xinhua) 10:00, May 17, 2023

Journalists work at the media center of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 16, 2023. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a view of the media center of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a view of the media center of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Journalists work at the media center of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 16, 2023. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

A journalist experiences traditional Chinese culture at the media center of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 16, 2023. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a view of the media center of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Journalists are seen at the service counter of the media center for the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 16, 2023. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A journalist works at the media center of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 16, 2023. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

