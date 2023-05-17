A glimpse of media center of China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an
Journalists work at the media center of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 16, 2023. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a view of the media center of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)
This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a view of the media center of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Journalists work at the media center of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 16, 2023. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
A journalist experiences traditional Chinese culture at the media center of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 16, 2023. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a view of the media center of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Journalists are seen at the service counter of the media center for the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 16, 2023. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A journalist works at the media center of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 16, 2023. The media center of the China-Central Asia Summit opened on Tuesday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Photos
