Home>>
Inside China: Exploring 'world's supermarket' Yiwu
(People's Daily App) 14:53, May 16, 2023
Combining the talk show and short video formats, this episode of Inside China features Yiwu in Zhejiang Province, which has been dubbed the "world's supermarket" for its commodity abundance. Our reporter talks with African TV hosts and overseas purchasers to explain how Chinese commodities are influencing the whole world.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's small commodities hub logs rising exports in Q1
- Foreign businessmen buy products in Yiwu, E China's Zhejiang
- Foreign investors cash in on China's small commodity hub of Yiwu
- Cultural and tourism trade fair to open in China's Yiwu
- China's Yiwu records robust growth in Europe-bound freight transport
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.