Inside China: Exploring 'world's supermarket' Yiwu

(People's Daily App) 14:53, May 16, 2023

Combining the talk show and short video formats, this episode of Inside China features Yiwu in Zhejiang Province, which has been dubbed the "world's supermarket" for its commodity abundance. Our reporter talks with African TV hosts and overseas purchasers to explain how Chinese commodities are influencing the whole world.

