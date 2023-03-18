Cultural and tourism trade fair to open in China's Yiwu

An Indian businessman (R) shops at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 2, 2023.(Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The 17th China Yiwu Cultural and Tourism Products Trade Fair will be held from March 31 to April 2 in the city of Yiwu, the world's leading small commodities market located in east China's Zhejiang Province, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

For the first time, this year's event will set up new zones for digital trade and Chinese fashion goods, said the ministry, adding that the event will bring audiences new experiences with new technologies, such as naked-eye 3D, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

More than 3,300 standard booths will be set up, covering an exhibition area of over 60,000 square meters. The number of booths this year is 12 percent greater than last year, while the number of exhibited products stands at about 160,000, 7 percent more than the previous event.

