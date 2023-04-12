Home>>
Foreign businessmen buy products in Yiwu, E China's Zhejiang
(People's Daily Online) 14:04, April 12, 2023
A foreign businessman (right) selects products in the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)
Businessmen from around the world are making purchases at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province.
Covering an area of over 6.4 million square meters, the Yiwu International Trade Market offers more than 2.1 million kinds of commodities. The market currently receives over 200,000 visits a day, a level comparable to the customer flow before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
