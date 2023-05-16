U.S. Idaho's murky abortion law drives doctors out of state: media

LOS ANGELES, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Doctors at the U.S. state of Idaho -- specifically those who care for pregnant women and perform abortions -- are fleeing the state due to new abortion restrictions, according to media report.

Last August, Idaho made abortion illegal, with two exceptions. An abortion can still be performed if the mother's life is in danger, and in the case of rape or incest, but only after a police report has been filed and provided to the doctor, according to a recent report of CNN.

Some doctors said the law is still murky.

State Representative Brent J. Crane characterized the law as "a work in progress," acknowledging to CNN that lawmakers have to "come back and do more work to define what constitutes a risk to a mother's life in those highly nuanced situations."

