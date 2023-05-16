Gun violence is public health emergency in U.S.: Forbes
NEW YORK, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Gun violence is a public health emergency in the United States, but repeated attempts to introduce gun control measures have run into formidable opposition in the U.S. Congress as well as the judiciary, an opinion article released Sunday on Forbes said.
Gun violence is a leading cause of premature death in the United States, and these deaths are preventable, Joshua Cohen, an independent healthcare analyst, said in the article.
"A comprehensive and multifaceted public health approach is needed to prevent gun violence, one which addresses both access to firearms and the underlying factors - societal, mental - that contribute to gun violence," Cohen said.
However, he noted that "in the current political climate, it's nearly impossible at the federal level to pass even comparatively benign interventions into law, such as universal background checks, age limits, firearm licensing, and a ban on assault weapons or high-capacity magazines."
Photos
Related Stories
- 1 dead after fire erupts at refinery in U.S. Texas
- At least 3 killed, multiple injured in shooting in U.S. New Mexico
- U.S.-led sanctions destroy economies, impoverish people, cause needless deaths: report
- Woman arrested after explosives scare near U.S. consulate in Okinawa
- Yellen reiterates U.S. could default on debt by early June
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.