Number of sci-tech firms in Beijing maintains robust growth

Xinhua) 10:10, May 16, 2023

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- There were 293 science and technology enterprises established in Beijing every day in 2022, which is 3.8 times the figure in 2012, according to a press release held on Monday.

In 2022, the number of invention patents per 10,000 people in Beijing reached 218, 6.5 times the figure in 2012, according to the press conference on the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum, which is scheduled to take place in the Chinese capital from May 25 to 30.

The turnover of technology trading contracts in the city reached 794.75 billion yuan (about 114.28 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, 3.2 times the figure in 2012.

As the country's first national high-tech industrial development zone, Zhongguancun has made great contributions to Beijing's scientific and technological innovation.

Founded in 2007, the forum has grown into a national-level open innovation platform. This year's forum, themed "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future," will include conferences, exhibitions, research achievement releases, competitions in cutting-edge fields and technology trading.

