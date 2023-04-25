China's high-tech zones show strong growth momentum in Q1

April 25, 2023

An aerial view of the Hefei National High-Tech Industry Development Zone. [Photo by Chen Renlei /For China Daily]

China's high-tech zones started the first quarter with strong growth momentum and a number of economic indicators achieved double-digit growth, Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.

Data of Qingyuan High-tech Zone in South China's Guangdong province indicated that the industrial added value of the high-tech zone in the first quarter rose 11.3 percent year-on-year. The fixed-asset investment of the whole society increased by 21.6 percent year-on-year, among which the industrial investment surged 88.1 percent year-on-year.

Kunshan High-tech Zone in East China's Jiangsu province also witnessed double-digit growth in fixed-asset investment of 14.5 percent to reach 4.53 billion yuan ($660 million), of which industrial investment reached 940 million yuan, up 20 percent year-on-year.

The total industrial output value of Kunshan High-tech Zone reached 38.673 billion yuan in the first quarter of this year.

Data from Jiaxing High-tech Zone in Zhejiang province showed that the industrial output value above designated size reached 16.574 billion yuan in the first quarter, up 37.5 percent year-on-year.

The advantageous industrial clusters have further developed and expanded in the national high-tech zones across the country in the first quarter of this year.

Focusing on digital economy, low-carbon economy and health economy, Jiaxing High-tech Zone has introduced a group of photovoltaic industry leaders and gathered a group of leading enterprises covering the large healthcare industry.

Kunshan High-tech Zone has introduced high-quality projects and established 10 characteristic professional innovation parks to provide strong support for industrial agglomeration and enterprise development.

A number of measures have also been taken to optimize the national high-tech zones' business environment to provide high-quality services to enterprises and further enhance economic development.

