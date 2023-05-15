China's ultra-high-definition video industry tops 3 trln yuan

Xinhua) 08:56, May 15, 2023

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The scale of China's ultra-high-definition video industry had exceeded 3 trillion yuan (about 431.8 billion U.S. dollars) by the end of 2022, industry data showed.

Of the total, south China's Guangdong Province accounted for 600 billion yuan, according to the China Center for Information Industry Development (CCID) under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

China now has eight 4K broadcast channels and two 8K channels, which helped expand the sector, the center said. The country has also developed and industrialized key products including 8K cameras, 8K monitors and 8K image sensors.

According to the CCID, further development of the sector can focus on home and car audio and video systems, teleconference systems, online streaming systems and commercial display systems.

China approved the establishment of three new national manufacturing innovation centers last November to nurture graphene, virtual reality, and ultra-high-definition video industries, respectively.

