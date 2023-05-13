Chinese vice premier stresses importance of developing agricultural technology

Xinhua) 10:24, May 13, 2023

NANJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has called for efforts to boost self-reliance and accelerate breakthroughs in agricultural technology to ensure China's food security.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a recent inspection tour in east China's Jiangsu Province.

While visiting research institutions, universities and businesses, Liu said that technological innovation plays a key role in agricultural modernization, and the country must focus on unclogging bottlenecks in the development of agricultural technology.

The country should pool resources for technological innovation, ramp up talent cultivation, and coordinate the development of production, education and research, Liu said.

The development of agricultural technology must be industry-oriented and help ensure the adequate supply of grain and major farm products, the vice premier said.

Agricultural technologies need to meet the diversified demand for development across all agricultural sectors, Liu added.

During his tour, Liu was briefed on the growth of winter wheat and called for solid efforts to secure a bumper summer harvest.

