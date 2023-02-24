How will flexible screens reshape the world?

Flexible screens are not only used in mobile phones. Its application is gradually expanding to tablets, laptop computers, and all kinds of wearable devices, with the popularization of intelligent electronic products and expansion of their applications.

Xiao Yong, an executive from Vizyon Oaks, one of the leading manufacturers of flexible screens in China, showed the company's newly developed 360-degree foldable tablets. "By reshaping the smartphone, flexible screens have brought about more design freedom", said Xiao, adding that this type of screen can reduce battery pressure, extend its service life and be more resistant to cold weather.

The market demand for flexible screens has gradually increased, and foldable and wearable flexible screens have become a new trend.

