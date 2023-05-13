U.S. deputy secretary of state announces retirement

Xinhua) 10:10, May 13, 2023

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman announced her retirement on Friday, saying that she will step down and leave government service at the end of June.

Sherman, 73, is the first woman in U.S. history to serve her current role, starting in April 2021, months after President Joe Biden took office.

In one of a series of tweets mentioning U.S. foreign policy undertakings in which she was involved during the tenure of the deputy secretary, Sherman listed such events as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, "challenges in the Indo-Pacific," as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining the Foreign Service exactly 30 years ago, Sherman was under secretary of state for political affairs in former President Barack Obama's administration, also the first woman to serve in that post.

The deputy secretary of state is the No. 2 diplomat in the United States.

