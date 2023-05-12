3 U.S. companies to pay fines over faked net neutrality comments: AP

Xinhua) 13:09, May 12, 2023

NEW YORK, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Three companies accused of falsifying millions of public comments to support the contentious 2017 federal repeal of net neutrality rules have agreed to pay 615,000 U.S. dollars in penalties to New York and other states, New York's attorney general said on Wednesday.

"The penalties come after an investigation by the New York state Office of the Attorney General found the fake comments used the identities of millions of consumers, including thousands of New Yorkers, without their knowledge," said The Associated Press (AP) in its report of the fines.

"No one should have their identity co-opted by manipulative companies and used to falsely promote a private agenda," said New York Attorney General Letitia James in an announcement.

Two of the California-based companies, LCX Digital Media and digital marketing company Lead ID, LLC., were hired by the broadband industry to enroll consumers in a campaign to support repeals to Obama-era net neutrality rules. Instead, they each independently fabricated responses for 1.5 million consumers. The third, marketing company Ifficient Inc., supplied more than 840,000 fake responses, according to the report.

All three companies provide digital lead-generation services, meaning they collect personal information from consumers and then sell it to third parties for leads to generate business, AP reported.

