Trump moves to appeal jury's verdict finding him liable for sexual abuse, defamation

Xinhua) 09:05, May 12, 2023

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump moved on Thursday to appeal a jury's verdict finding him liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

Trump's attorneys filed a notice of appeal with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday afternoon.

Carroll accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s at a department store dressing room in Manhattan, New York City, and later defaming her by denying her claims.

Earlier this week, a federal jury in Manhattan did not find Trump liable for rape but found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation. Carroll was subsequently awarded 5 million U.S. dollars in damages.

Trump called the verdict "a disgrace" and "a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time" while referring to Carroll as a "whack job" with a "made-up story."

Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, reportedly said that they may file another suit based on those comments.

A Republican who held the White House from early 2017 to early 2021, Trump is running again for the U.S. presidency.

