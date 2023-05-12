U.S. engages in surveillance for global dominance: Zambian experts

Xinhua) 14:30, May 12, 2023

LUSAKA, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The insatiable appetite for global dominance is the reason why the United States has been engaging in surveillance of other countries, Zambian experts told Xinhua on Thursday.

The reported leaks of classified Pentagon documents are not strange because the United States wants to maintain its hegemony in the global system, said Evans Daka, a political scientist and lecturer with the Department of Government and Management Studies at the University of Zambia.

"The desperate need for information" has made the United States even spy on its closest allies, he said.

John Bwalya, a professor with the Dag Hammarskjold Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies at the Copperbelt University, said that countries should not use surveillance to maintain their dominance and undermine the sovereignty of other countries.

"We are living in a very complex world because of the presence of spying and surveillance," he said.

