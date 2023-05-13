China appreciates Norway's firm adherence to one-China policy: FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang (L) shakes hands with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt during their meeting in Oslo, Norway, on May 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Jing)

OSLO, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China appreciates Norway's firm adherence to the one-China policy and appreciates that the two countries respect and accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said here on Friday.

Qin made the remarks when jointly meeting the press with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

Qin said that after candid talks with Huitfeldt, they both have confidence in and expectations for the development of China-Norway relations. He noted that the most important experience of the steady development of bilateral relations lies in adhering to mutual respect, equal treatment, mutual benefit and win-win results, and in seeking common ground while reserving differences.

The two sides exchanged views on the idea of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the next step, and agreed to resume and accelerate bilateral exchanges as soon as possible, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance understanding and deepen friendship through more frequent people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Qin said.

The two sides compared notes on trade and investment, marine affairs, green transition, climate change, cultural exchange, tourism and local-to-local cooperation, Qin said.

China has decided to enlist Norway as one of the eligible countries for the 72/144-hour visa-free transit policy in relevant Chinese port cities, and the two countries have just signed a new version of the bilateral agreement for the avoidance of double taxation, Qin said, adding that relevant cooperation results will bring more dividends to Chinese and Norwegian companies and people.

Noting that next year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, Qin said the two sides have agreed to organize a series of celebration activities to make the bilateral exchanges and cooperation even closer and lay a more solid foundation for the next 70 years of exchanges.

Qin pointed out that the Chinese government has made unremitting efforts to protect human rights, and that Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet-related issues are not human rights issues, but issues related to safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests. China firmly opposes external forces taking advantage of these issues to create instability in China.

The essence of the Taiwan question is a fight against secession, Qin said, adding that China expects the Taiwan Strait to remain peaceful and stable, and to achieve peaceful reunification of China.

It is the "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces and some countries' connivance and support for the "Taiwan independence" that have been undermining the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, Qin said, stressing the unwavering determination of the Chinese government and people to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Qin said that peace and development are the most enduring wishes of mankind, and that both China and Norway believe that the more turbulent the world is, the more necessary it is to strengthen dialogue and exchanges.

Both sides firmly support world peace, globalization and free trade, and support countries to jointly address climate change and achieve sustainable development, he added.

China is willing to join hands with Norway to firmly uphold the international system with the United Nations (UN) at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Qin said.

China also stands ready to strengthen cooperation in peace and reconciliation affairs with Norway, and promote world peace and development, he added.

Qin emphasized that the top priority for the Ukraine crisis is to facilitate a cease-fire and a cessation of hostilities without delay, and ultimately resolve the crisis through political negotiations. China will always stand on the side of peace and insist on promoting peace talks, he noted.

It is hoped that all parties involved in the crisis will remain calm and restrained, make joint efforts to resolve the crisis through negotiations, and foster a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture so as to achieve enduring stability and security in the region, he said.

