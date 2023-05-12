President Xi inspects Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province

(People's Daily App) 16:49, May 12, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspected Shijiazhuang, the capital city of North China's Hebei Province, on Friday.

