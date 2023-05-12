Home>>
Xi inspects Shijiazhuang in north China's Hebei Province
(Xinhua) 15:02, May 12, 2023
SHIJIAZHUANG, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Friday inspected Shijiazhuang, the capital city of north China's Hebei Province.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.