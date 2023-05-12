Xi urges submarine crew to become elite force

Xinhua) 08:05, May 12, 2023

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping recently wrote a letter to a submarine crew, urging them to continuously improve their ability to fulfill missions and tasks, and strive to become an elite force with overall competency.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, noted that the submarine force, which operates in the deep sea, is tasked with glorious missions and bears great responsibility.

He called on them to make greater contributions to achieve the goals set for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027.

In 2013, Xi visited the submarine crew. They together had lunch and in-depth conversations.

Recently, the crew wrote a letter to Xi, expressing their resolve to intensify training, enhance combat preparedness and improve war-winning capabilities.

In his reply letter, Xi said he remembers the pleasant time he spent with the crew a decade ago and is delighted to learn that they have taken the initiative to shoulder responsibilities, achieved a series of breakthroughs and fulfilled various tasks excellently.

