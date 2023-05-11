Xi inspects Xiong'an New Area, urges new progress for "city of future"

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech while presiding over a meeting on advancing the high-quality construction of the Xiong'an New Area to a high standard in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 10, 2023. Xi on Wednesday inspected Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and presided over a meeting on promoting its development. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

XIONG'AN, Hebei, May 10 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for efforts to firm up confidence and maintain resolve while taking solid steps to continuously achieve new progress in developing the Xiong'an New Area.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks as he inspected Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and presided over a meeting on promoting its development.

Xi was accompanied by Premier Li Qiang, Cai Qi, who is director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. Li, Cai and Ding are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

In April 2017, China announced the plan to set up the Xiong'an New Area, which is situated approximately 100 km southwest of Beijing. The goal, according to authorities, is to develop it to a level comparable to that of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone and the Shanghai Pudong New Area.

Xi has been personally involved in making decisions and plans to develop Xiong'an. In the past six years, he paid two visits to the area.

During Wednesday's inspection, Xi said Xiong'an has entered a phase of advancing large-scale construction and at the same time taking on functions nonessential to Beijing's role as China's capital.

On Wednesday morning, Xi took a high-speed train to Xiong'an where he first inspected the Xiong'an Railway Station, a key infrastructure project of the area with great symbolic importance.

The railway station is designed as a transportation hub, Xi said, emphasizing the need to improve the connectivity of the station with various places.

He stressed developing the zone of Zan'gang, where the railway station is located, into a high-end and high-tech industry cluster area.

In addition to the railway station, Xi also visited a residential community that is home to 5,000-plus relocated residents. There, Xi chatted with community workers and residents, expressing his satisfaction with the good living conditions of the residents.

He also highlighted the importance of ensuring the relocated residents live well and have satisfactory jobs.

Promoting equal access to basic public services is crucial in building a people's city that is both livable and conducive to doing business, Xi noted.

He visited the home of resident Li Jinghe. Xi said building the Xiong'an New Area is a major strategic decision made by the Party's central authorities and the relocated residents had made their contributions.

"MIRACULOUS" TRANSFORMATION

The development of the Xiong'an New Area is a national project of millennial significance and should be pushed forward with concrete actions and sustained efforts, Xi said.

At the construction sites of an inter-city railway station and an international trade center, he learned about the development of key infrastructure projects and major projects launched for the purpose of relieving Beijing of functions nonessential to its role as the capital.

Xi said more efforts should be made to develop a multifaceted and integrated transportation network and make full use of underground space so as to build a "city of the future" free of urban maladies.

At a convention center, Xi was briefed about the progress of the overall design and development of the Xiong'an New Area and efforts to restore and conserve the eco-environment of Baiyangdian Lake.

At the convention center, Xi convened a meeting on advancing the high-quality construction of the Xiong'an New Area to a high standard.

Xi remarked that the transformation of the Xiong'an New Area from ground zero to an emerging sophisticated modern city within a mere six years is miraculous.

MAPPING OUT FUTURE OF XIONG'AN

It has been demonstrated that the major decision of the CPC Central Committee to construct the Xiong'an New Area is entirely correct, Xi said.

He stressed efforts to fully, faithfully and comprehensively carry out the CPC Central Committee's strategic plans for building the Xiong'an New Area and to make sure the area is built and developed in the right direction.

Xi called for the solid implementation of tasks related to relieving Beijing of functions nonessential to its role as the national capital.

He urged the planning of another round of transfers of the headquarters of state-owned enterprises directly under the central government in Beijing as well as their subsidiary companies.

The planning of the transfer of financial institutions, research institutes and public institutions should also begin, Xi said.

The integration of market mechanisms and the government's guidance should be strengthened to add to the internal impetus for the transfer, Xi said.

He noted that pioneering policies and measures in reform and opening up, as well as forward-looking trial and demonstration innovation projects shall be carried out in the Xiong'an New Area, so that it can become a fertile ground for innovation and business ventures.

Xi underlined efforts to build a world-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized and widely apply advanced science and technology, in a bid to make smart, green and innovative development the trademark of the Xiong'an New Area.

He stressed the need to give the people a more concrete sense of fulfillment and happiness through the development of the new area. He also called for enhancing policies that guide employment and entrepreneurship, as well as bolstering employment training programs.

He encouraged the area to blaze a new path in narrowing the gap between urban and rural areas, advancing integrated urban-rural development, and promoting common prosperity for all.

Other senior leaders also spoke at the meeting.

Li Qiang urged the Xiong'an New Area to accelerate efforts to help relieve Beijing of functions nonessential to its role as China's capital, steadily advance infrastructure construction and modernize the industrial system.

Ding Xuexiang said scientific and technological innovation should be the foundation of the high-quality development of the Xiong'an New Area, calling for carrying out high-standard scientific and technological innovation.

