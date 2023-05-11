Xi extends condolences over disastrous heavy rains in DR Congo

Xinhua) 09:53, May 11, 2023

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message of condolence to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi over the disastrous heavy rains in the country.

In recent days, strong rainstorms have hit many places in the DRC, causing heavy casualties and property losses, Xi noted in his message.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, he mourned the dead and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families, the injured and the affected people.

Xi voiced confidence that the DRC will surely overcome the difficulties and rebuild the homeland.

