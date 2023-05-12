Chinese envoy warns against external interference in Libya

May 12, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, May 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday warned against external interference in Libya, describing it as the major cause of the protracted crisis in the country.

"Commitment to the principle of Libyan ownership and Libya leadership is the only way to peace and stability in the country," said Minister-Counselor Sun Zhiqiang of China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

The international community should provide constructive support for Libya's political stability, national reconciliation, and economic development, and avoid the complex impact of externally imposed solutions on the situation in Libya, he told a Security Council meeting on Libya with regard to the International Criminal Court (ICC) dossier.

Sun said China's position on ICC-related activities remains unchanged.

"We hope that the ICC will continue to strictly follow the principle of complementarity as stipulated in the Rome Statute, fully respect the judicial sovereignty and reasonable opinions of the countries concerned, and avoid politicization and double standards in its work," he said.

