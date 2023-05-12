Weaving skills of Chinese ethnic minority group showcased in London

LONDON, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Products featuring the weaving skills of a Chinese ethnic minority group amazed visitors to the ongoing London Craft Week.

The highlighted fabrics of the products were handcrafted by weavers from the Dulong ethnic group, one of the least populous of China's minority nationalities. Woven with woolen yarn, they are softer than the flax texture of the traditional Dulong blankets. Products include blankets, scarves, phone pouches, cushions and bags.

"It is soft and thick. It is gorgeous," said Paul Everitt, director of Katsu and Paul Ltd., after trying on a scarf.

According to Everitt, to make traditional handcrafted items marketable globally, it is necessary to present them fashionably and demonstrate how they can be worn.

Even though some product innovations were made based on market demands, its craftsmanship and appearance still illustrate the characteristics of the Dulong blanket, said Shen Yiren, an overseas representative of a studio founded by Chinese clothing company ZUCZUG.

During the craft week, the studio will also hold a workshop where participants can design blanket patterns based on yarn of various colors.

This year's London Craft Week takes place across the British capital at over 200 locations and ends on Sunday.

