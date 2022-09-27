We Are China

Beauty of intangible cultural heritage in Xinjiang: Reed weaving

(People's Daily App) 15:08, September 27, 2022

Ingenious reed weaving techniques have been passed down from generation to generation in Shaya county of Aksu prefecture in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

The craftspeople preserve an intangible heritage by transforming fragrant, elastic reeds into daily necessities and delicate handicrafts.

Reeds guard against wind and sand on the highway across the Taklamakan Desert.

(Compiled by Pan Chenxi)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)