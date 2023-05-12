28 Palestinians killed, 93 injured by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Xinhua) 09:09, May 12, 2023

A man mourns over the body of a Palestinian who was killed in an Israeli airstrike at a hospital in Gaza City, on May 11, 2023. Israeli fighter jets Thursday continued intensive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip for a third day in a row in response to rockets fired towards Israel, leaving 28 Palestinians killed and 93 injured. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

GAZA, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Israeli fighter jets Thursday continued intensive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip for a third day in a row in response to rockets fired towards Israel, leaving 28 Palestinians killed and 93 injured.

According to an updated casualty toll provided by Palestinian medics and security officials, the conflicts have left 28 Palestinians, including 15 civilians, dead after another two were killed Thursday afternoon in the town of Abassan.

The two freshly killed were members of a minor group called Al-Mujahidin Brigades, a member of the joint chamber of military operations of the Palestinian factions.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza confirmed in a statement that the Israeli airstrikes have so far led to 93 injuries.

The exchange of fire between Israel and the joint chamber of military operations, which comprises several Palestinian factions' armed wings, including the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), came after a surprising Israeli airstrike on Tuesday in the Gaza Strip killed three senior PIJ leaders.

According to Palestinian sources, Egypt, Qatar, and the UN are mediating a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas-led militant groups, including the PIJ, but fail to reach an agreement on ending this round of tension.

