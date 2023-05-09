Home>>
Explosions heard in Gaza Strip as Israel launches airstrike
(Xinhua) 08:58, May 09, 2023
GAZA, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Explosions were heard in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning as Israel launched an airstrike, Palestinian security sources and witnesses told Xinhua.
"The army is now striking Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza. Details to follow," the Israeli Defense Forces said in a brief statement.
