Explosions heard in Gaza Strip as Israel launches airstrike

Xinhua) 08:58, May 09, 2023

GAZA, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Explosions were heard in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning as Israel launched an airstrike, Palestinian security sources and witnesses told Xinhua.

"The army is now striking Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza. Details to follow," the Israeli Defense Forces said in a brief statement.

