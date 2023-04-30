As Israel turns 75, its embassy celebrates flourishing ties with China

As Israel marks its 75th anniversary, its embassy in China has hailed the continuously strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries. Trade and economic cooperation have consistently expanded over the past three years, despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have marched a long way since the establishment of full diplomatic relations 31 years ago," said Israel's Ambassador to China Irit Ben-Abba, at a celebration event held at the Israel Embassy in Beijing on April 28. "During the past three years, when physical interactions were scarce, our leaders exchanged numerous warm verbal and written letters, which solidified our strong political bonds based on Israel's role in the Middle East and our common cultural heritage," she said.

Bilateral trade between China and Israel has grown exponentially, increasing from only $50 million 31 years ago to over $23 billion last year. China is now Israel's second-largest trading partner, according to the embassy.

Israel's Ambassador to China Irit Ben-Abba is joined by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li at a reception to celebrate Israel's 75th anniversary. (Photo: People's Daily Online/Liu Ning)

In 2017, China and Israel announced the establishment of an innovative, comprehensive partnership, which opened a new chapter in their friendly relationship.

"We look forward to further expanding our trade and economic ties, as we view China as an important global economic player," she added.

In recent years, Israel has become one of the world's fastest-growing economies, concentrating on cutting-edge sectors such as technology, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and new energy. This emphasis contributes to the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by providing innovative solutions and expertise.

There remains enormous potential for future cooperation between the two countries.

Eying China's tremendous market, Israel is forming a long-term strategic relationship with the country. With the backing of both governments, a growing number of Israeli start-ups have secured investment from China and gained access to its lucrative market. Representatives from both countries are eagerly anticipating further cooperation across various sectors, fostering mutual benefits.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, a visionary plan that demonstrates the potential for global cooperation, fostering connections for all, and ultimately working toward a brighter future for everyone.

Between Israel and China, "cultural exchanges are vast, academic exchanges are plentiful, and student exchanges are numerous," said Ben-Abba.

"We need to work harder on people-to-people connectivity that was disrupted due to COVID-19, on the resumption of two-way tourism, and to reconnect with the young generation, the future generation of China."

As Israel celebrates its 75th birthday and looks ahead to the next 75 years, its representatives remain confident that by collaborating with nations worldwide, it can overcome common challenges and play a significant role in shaping a brighter future.

