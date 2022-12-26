Yearender: Israel witnesses Netanyahu's dramatic political comeback, far-right's rise in 2022

JERUSALEM, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The year 2022 witnessed the stunning political comeback of longest-serving Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, whose election victory backed by an alliance with right-wing extremists has sparked concerns among the Palestinians and international community.

Israel held the fifth parliamentary elections in fewer than four years on Nov. 1., in which Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc won 64 of the 120 seats in the parliament to defeat the center-left bloc which ousted Netanyahu in June 2021.

Netanyahu announced late on Wednesday that he had succeeded in forming a new coalition government after intensive negotiations with his right-wing and religious partners.

If sworn in, Netanyahu's new coalition, which will be the most rightist government ever in Israel, could put him on a collision course with many players in the international community, including the United States, analysts said.

CONTROVERSIAL LEGISLATION MOVES

Despite Netanyahu's election victory, he faces many hurdles and pitfalls that ensue from working with his far-right and religious partners, including Itamar Ben-Gvir, the ultranationalist leader of the Jewish Power party.

In the process of forming a new coalition government, Netanyahu already stirred up a political controversy with a string of contentious new laws and appointments.

Yair Lapid, the outgoing prime minister, accused Netanyahu of undermining the country's democratic values as Netanyahu's far-right political allies plan to pass laws that undermine the Supreme Court and cancel Netanyahu's ongoing criminal trial over corruption charges.

In an agreement with Shas, a Jewish ultra-Orthodox party, Netanyahu agreed to give Aryeh Deri, the party's leader, control over the interior and health ministries. Deri would also take over the Finance Ministry after the first half of the government's term.

However, Deri was convicted in early 2022 of tax fraud with a 12-month suspended sentence. As a result, he is ineligible for ministerial positions under current Israeli law.

By installing a new speaker of the parliament on Dec. 11, Netanyahu and his allies were able to maintain control over the legislative agenda even before formally forming a government.

Netanyahu and his allies kick-started a blitz of new legislation moves, passing in preliminary readings an amendment to allow criminals with a suspended prison sentence to hold ministerial positions. If passed, this controversial bill will pave the way for Deri's appointments in the new coalition.

FAR-RIGHT PARTNERS

In preliminary deals on forming the new coalition, Netanyahu agreed to install right-wing extremist politicians in key ministerial positions. Most notably, Ben-Gvir will command Israel's internal security, raising concerns from the left and Palestinians.

Ben-Gvir agreed to join Netanyahu's coalition on condition that he would be appointed as Minister of National Security, a new position created specifically for him.

Once the government is sworn in, Ben-Gvir, known for his anti-Palestinian stance and found guilty of supporting a terror group and inciting racism, will be in charge of the Israeli police and get newly expanded authority to control the Border Police, a paramilitary unit operating in the occupied West Bank.

Ben-Gvir has vowed to pass a law that would grant immunity to Israeli soldiers who kill Palestinians during operations, raising fears that this could lead to more bloodshed in clashes with Palestinians.

Another key partner of Netanyahu is Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of Religious Zionism party which advocates the annexation of the West Bank. Netanyahu promised the pro-settler leader that he would control the Civil Administration, a body that oversees much of daily life in the occupied territories, including the expansion of the settlements.

Smotrich has called for speeding up settlement construction, a move largely seen by the international community as illegal or an obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace because the settlements have been built on land claimed by the Palestinians for their future state.

It was revealed that, under the coalition deal with Smotrich, Netanyahu agreed to annex the occupied territories in West Bank.

"The government being formed here is dangerous, radical and irresponsible. This will end badly," Lapid warned in a televised address on Thursday evening.

NETANYAHU'S VOW OF BALANCE

However, Netanyahu has dismissed criticism of the controversial appointments. In an address to the parliament on Dec. 11, he pledged to uphold a balance between religious and secular interests.

"Everyone will follow their own religious beliefs in their daily lives. This country won't adopt religious laws. It will be a nation where we take care of every Israeli citizen, without an exception," he said.

In a post on Facebook, Netanyahu also promised to control his allies and lead his government in accordance with the "national and democratic principles."

The rise of the Israeli far-right has raised fears about an escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 2022, the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2006.

The new Israeli coalition may also lead to disputes with its key allies, particularly the United States which has already made clear that it would not tolerate radical moves by the new government.

