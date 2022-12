We Are China

Greater flamingos seen in N Israel's Hula Valley

Xinhua) 09:21, December 07, 2022

A flock of migrating greater flamingos are seen in Hula Valley, northern Israel, on Dec. 6, 2022. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

Migrating greater flamingos are seen in Hula Valley, northern Israel, on Dec. 6, 2022. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

Migrating greater flamingos are seen in Hula Valley, northern Israel, on Dec. 6, 2022. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

Migrating greater flamingos are seen in Hula Valley, northern Israel, on Dec. 6, 2022. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

A migrating greater flamingo is seen in Hula Valley, northern Israel, on Dec. 6, 2022. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)