Israel evacuates communities, bracing for possible Gazan retaliation

Xinhua) 08:41, May 10, 2023

Israeli soldiers block a road near Sderot in southern Israel near the border with Gaza, on May 9, 2023. Israel was on high alert on Tuesday as it prepared for retaliatory rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip after a series of Israeli airstrikes killed militants and civilians in the coastal Palestinian enclave. (Ilan Assayag/JINI via Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Israel was on high alert on Tuesday as it prepared for retaliatory rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip after a series of Israeli airstrikes killed militants and civilians in the coastal Palestinian enclave.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that over 2,000 Israelis have been evacuated from communities near the enclave, as a precaution against possible rocket attacks launched by Gazan militants at nightfall.

Residents in southern Israel were being relocated to hotels in central regions of the country. In the city of Sderot, preparations have been made by the municipality to temporarily relocate approximately 4,500 elderly or sick residents.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told local council heads near Gaza that they "must be prepared for every scenario." He added that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and security forces "are prepared to defend every front," according to a statement released on his behalf.

Earlier in the day, Israeli fighter jets and unmanned drones carried out simultaneous and surprise attacks at buildings and apartments which host Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ)'s senior military leaders in Gaza.

The Gaza-based health ministry said 13 Palestinians were killed and more than 20 were injured in the airstrikes, including ten civilian women and children.

The PIJ confirmed in a statement that three commanders, namely Jihad Ghannam, Khalil Al-Bahtini and Tareq Izzeldeen, were killed in the strikes. The faction vowed a response.

In a fresh airstrike in the afternoon, the Israeli military said they killed two PIJ militants preparing a rocket attack against Israel.

