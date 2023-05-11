Many U.S. workers facing dilemma between income hike and benefits lost: The Guardian

Xinhua) 11:28, May 11, 2023

LONDON, May 10 (Xinhua) -- A dilemma has concerned many employees in the United States as a new job or a promotion, and a rise in income beyond a certain threshold can disqualify them from benefits they rely on to survive, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

"Because of the instability of the economy, fluctuations in gas prices and cost-of-living increases, many are unable to make accurate budget predictions that would enable them to confidently taper off their use of welfare programs," the British newspaper said.

"The result is that it's easy for someone ... to get bumped up to a salary range that's high enough to disqualify her from government assistance, but too low to actually make ends meet," it added.

It is especially acute in California, which has been one of the most expensive places to live in the country. Many who struggle with this problem are women of color, as they are in disproportionately greater need of financial assistance, the newspaper added.

